Rockets' James Harden: Good to go Sunday
Harden (neck) will play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Harden has been cleared to play Sunday after being listed as questionable with a cervical strain. There's been no report of the MVP candidate facing any limitations, so expect him to be a full go.
