Rockets' James Harden: Hangs 38 points on Denver in win

Harden totaled 38 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block across 32 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Harden dazzled with another huge offensive night in Thursday's win, scoring a game-high 38 points and leading the Rockets to a crucial Western Conference win. Harden continues to make a strong case for MVP thanks in large part to his brilliant scoring. With a home-and-home against the fast-paced Kings over the next two games, Harden will surely get his share of shots.