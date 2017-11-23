Rockets' James Harden: Has quiet game in easy victory

Harden tallied 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-95 victory over the Nuggets.

Harden cooled off, scoring his lowest point total of the month. The fact that a line like this is deemed a quiet night, speaks volumes about how good he has been this season. He appears to be fitting in well next to Chris Paul, who continues to ramp up his playing time. There is no reason to believe Harden cannot put up numbers similar to last season, apart from taking a hit to his assists total. He should remain a top-five fantasy asset, barring any injury setbacks.