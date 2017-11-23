Rockets' James Harden: Has quiet game in easy victory
Harden tallied 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-95 victory over the Nuggets.
Harden cooled off, scoring his lowest point total of the month. The fact that a line like this is deemed a quiet night, speaks volumes about how good he has been this season. He appears to be fitting in well next to Chris Paul, who continues to ramp up his playing time. There is no reason to believe Harden cannot put up numbers similar to last season, apart from taking a hit to his assists total. He should remain a top-five fantasy asset, barring any injury setbacks.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 29 in win over Memphis•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 48 points in blow-out victory•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 38 in victory over Memphis•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Records triple-double in win against Cavs•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Excused from Tuesday's practice•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...