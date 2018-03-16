Rockets' James Harden: Has quiet night in tough win

Harden collected 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Clippers.

Harden was quiet by his standards but still led his team in scoring with 24 points on 7-of-16 shooting. After playing only 29 minutes in the previous game, he was back at his usual workload here. He is arguably the favorite to win his first MVP award this season and will look to press those claims in a quality matchup with Anthony Davis and the Pelicans on Saturday.