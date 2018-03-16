Rockets' James Harden: Has quiet night in tough win
Harden collected 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Clippers.
Harden was quiet by his standards but still led his team in scoring with 24 points on 7-of-16 shooting. After playing only 29 minutes in the previous game, he was back at his usual workload here. He is arguably the favorite to win his first MVP award this season and will look to press those claims in a quality matchup with Anthony Davis and the Pelicans on Saturday.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 28 points in return•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Out Sunday, expected back Monday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Questionable vs. Dallas•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores game-high 40 points•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...