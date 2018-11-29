Rockets' James Harden: Has triple-double in loss Wednesday

Harden finished with 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 17 assists, 11 rebounds, and six steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to Dallas.

Harden had a season-high in both steals and assists, as he continues to produce big numbers in Chris Paul's (hamstring) absence. He is putting up some crazy numbers on a nightly basis, staking his claim to be the number one overall player this season. The Rockets are going to be extra cautious with Paul which should mean Harden is in line for some more outlandish performances moving forward.