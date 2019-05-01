Rockets' James Harden: Has vision issues after Game 2
Harden relayed following Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series that he "can barely see" after getting hit in both eyes during the contest, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden said his vision became an issue after he took an inadvertent shot to the face from the Warriors' Draymond Green halfway through the first quarter. He checked back into the contest with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter and finished with 29 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes, despite experiencing bleeding in both eyes and a laceration to his left eye. Fortunately for Harden, he'll have three full days off before the Rockets attempt to dig out of a 2-0 hole as the series shifts to Houston on Saturday. Harden noted in Tuesday's post-game press conference that his eyes were sensitive to light and was unsure if the issue would persist into the weekend, but it's unlikely to be anything that seriously jeopardizes his availability.
