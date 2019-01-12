Rockets' James Harden: Historic triple-double against Cavs
Harden scored a game-high 43 points (12-24 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding 12 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 141-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Both teams seemed to spend most of the night simply watching Harden go to work, as no one else in either lineup scored more than 19 points. Even more impressive was the fact that he played the fewest minutes of any player in NBA history to post a 40-point triple-double. Harden's simply been unstoppable lately -- this was his third 40-point triple-double in the last six games, and his 15th straight game with at least 30 points -- and his hot streak has carried the Rockets to within 4.5 games of the Western Conference-leading Nuggets.
