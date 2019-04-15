Rockets' James Harden: Hits the ground running in easy win

Harden totaled 29 points (11-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-90 victory over the Jazz.

Harden picked up right where he left off after to regular season, dominating the Jazz despite the obvious defensive focus, albeit unorthodox. The Jazz were basically giving him a clear lane to the basket as opposed to allowing him to get in position for his patented step-back. He appeared untroubled as he finished with 29 points to go with 10 assists. He has been the clear number one player across all fantasy formats and is certainly in the running for his second consecutive MVP title.