Rockets' James Harden: Hopes to return Thursday or Saturday

Harden (hamstring) is hoping to return either Thursday against the Timberwolves or Saturday against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Despite the original belief that Harden could sit out until February, he's made a much quicker recovery than expected and hopes to take the court at some point later this week. Look for Harden to remain out Monday against the Clippers, before attempting to play either Thursday or Saturday. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Harden will try and go through some portions of practice Sunday and how well the hamstring responds to that increase in activity will be key in determining whether or not he'll be cleared by Thursday. Look for additional updates over the next few days to gauge his overall activity in practices.