Rockets' James Harden: Huge double-double in win

Harden totaled 35 points (10-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over Dallas.

After sitting out two games with a bruised thigh, Harden returned with a subpar effort by his standards the last time out, but he was much sharper in this one. The 30-year-old logged a season high in rebounds and came one shy of his season mark for steals while making as many threes as he had all month. He'll look to keep rolling at home Sunday against the Pelicans.