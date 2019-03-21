Rockets' James Harden: Huge effort not enough in OT

Harden scored a game-high 57 points (18-39 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 12-12 FT) while adding eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, Harden's huge night got wasted when only two of his teammates managed to score in double digits. He's running away with the league scoring title -- Harden's 36.1 PPG is almost eight points better than Paul George in second place -- and only an equally fabulous season from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would seem to stand between the Houston superstar and another MVP award.