Rockets' James Harden: In starting five
Harden (calf) has been cleared to play and will start Thursday against Boston, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
As expected, Harden will take the floor after previously nursing a calf injury. He figures to take on his usual workload in what figures to be a tightly-contested matchup.
