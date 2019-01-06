Rockets' James Harden: Inefficient night Saturday

Harden finished with 38 points (13-35 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-101 loss to Portland.

Harden scored 38 points Saturday, bringing his run of 40-point games to an end. He his just 13-of-35 shot attempts including 5-of-17 from the three-point line. Harden's recent stretch of games has been otherworldly and he is justifiably the number one player in standard formats. The only downside to his scoring binge has been the efficiency. He has shot over 43 percent in just one of his past nine games and on his volume of shots, that is certainly going to hurt your field-goal percentage.