Rockets' James Harden: Injury severity still uncertain
Harden said Sunday night that he's still uncertain about the severity of his strained left hamstring, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
It appears the Rockets will wait until Monday before determining if Harden will require further time off the court following his premature exit during Sunday's game against the Lakers. If he does miss time, Bobby Brown and Gerald Green could directly see added time on the court in his absence, but Chris Paul and Eric Gordon will likely take over more of the ball-handling duties.
