Rockets' James Harden: Just misses triple-double Tuesday
Harden scored 38 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 win over the Wizards.
Only three Rockets even scored in double digits on the night, but Harden's huge night was more than enough to secure the victory. The team has already locked up the NBA's best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, but the MVP candidate doesn't seem inclined to take his foot off the gas, averaging 28.9 points, 8.9 assists, 7.1 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games.
