Rockets' James Harden: Keeps cooking in Monday's win
Harden had 44 points (15-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.
Harden posted another epic stat line, contributing in every category while providing extremely efficient scoring. Furthermore, he has been stepping up defensively lately as well, with nine double-digit rebounding efforts across the last 18 games, 10 blocks in the last five bouts, and 15 steals over the last four tilts. Harden has poured in 40 points or more 20 times through 50 appearances this season, and he continues to put forth a convincing case for a second straight MVP award.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another prolific haul in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Extends scoring streak in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Gets little help in loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads comeback against Magic•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Records 35 points in 40 minutes•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Career night in win over Knicks•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...