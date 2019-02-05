Rockets' James Harden: Keeps cooking in Monday's win

Harden had 44 points (15-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.

Harden posted another epic stat line, contributing in every category while providing extremely efficient scoring. Furthermore, he has been stepping up defensively lately as well, with nine double-digit rebounding efforts across the last 18 games, 10 blocks in the last five bouts, and 15 steals over the last four tilts. Harden has poured in 40 points or more 20 times through 50 appearances this season, and he continues to put forth a convincing case for a second straight MVP award.