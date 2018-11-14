Rockets' James Harden: Keeps rolling with double-double Tuesday

Harden collected 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Nuggets.

Harden followed up a 40-point performance with his third double-double of the season Tuesday night. While his three-point shooting was atrocious, that's just icing on the cake for his point total when he makes eight field goals a game and adds seven hits from the charity stripe.