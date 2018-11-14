Rockets' James Harden: Keeps rolling with double-double Tuesday
Harden collected 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Nuggets.
Harden followed up a 40-point performance with his third double-double of the season Tuesday night. While his three-point shooting was atrocious, that's just icing on the cake for his point total when he makes eight field goals a game and adds seven hits from the charity stripe.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in season-high 40 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Poor shooting in another loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Contributes across board•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 28 in win over Pacers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 25 points in return game•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Starting, no minutes restriction•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...