Harden is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a sprained right ankle, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Harden seemed to have suffered the injury late in Thursday's game, and he isn't feeling healthy enough to play two days later. In his stead, Eric Gordon will start and should see a boost in minutes, though he was originally listed as probable due to knee soreness. John Wall should take control of the offense.