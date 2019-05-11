Rockets' James Harden: Leads all scorers in season finale

Harden tallied 35 points (11-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 7-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors.

The Rockets were eliminated by the Warriors once again Friday despite a game-high 35 points by Harden. It was certainly a tough loss for the Rockets to swallow given the Warriors were without Kevin Durant (calf). It is the second straight season in which the Rockets have been knocked out by the Warriors on their own home floor. On a personal note, Harden is yet to establish himself as a clutch playoff performer in terms of a statement series victory. He will be likely battling for the leagues MVP award once again but that will come as little solace for what could have been a championship season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...