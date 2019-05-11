Rockets' James Harden: Leads all scorers in season finale

Harden tallied 35 points (11-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 7-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors.

The Rockets were eliminated by the Warriors once again Friday despite a game-high 35 points by Harden. It was certainly a tough loss for the Rockets to swallow given the Warriors were without Kevin Durant (calf). It is the second straight season in which the Rockets have been knocked out by the Warriors on their own home floor. On a personal note, Harden is yet to establish himself as a clutch playoff performer in terms of a statement series victory. He will be likely battling for the leagues MVP award once again but that will come as little solace for what could have been a championship season.