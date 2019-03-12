Rockets' James Harden: Leads charge against Hornets

Harden scored a team-high 28 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Hornets.

While his streak of games with at least 30 points is over, Harden has still scored at least 20 in 42 consecutive contests dating back to early December. Since sitting out Feb. 23 with a sore neck, the 29-year-old is averaging an MVP-worthy 34.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.4 three-pointers and 2.1 steals a night.