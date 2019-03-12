Rockets' James Harden: Leads charge against Hornets
Harden scored a team-high 28 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Hornets.
While his streak of games with at least 30 points is over, Harden has still scored at least 20 in 42 consecutive contests dating back to early December. Since sitting out Feb. 23 with a sore neck, the 29-year-old is averaging an MVP-worthy 34.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.4 three-pointers and 2.1 steals a night.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...