Rockets' James Harden: Leads comeback against Magic
Harden scored a game-high 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Magic.
With the Rockets down eight at the half, Harden took control of the game after the break, making a number of huge buckets down the stretch while also putting the clamps on Nikola Vucevic defensively. Harden's streak of games with 30-plus points now stands at an incredible 23 -- but he's still less than halfway to Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record of 65 games.
