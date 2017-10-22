Rockets' James Harden: Leads Rockets with 29 points Saturday

Harden contributed 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 107-91 win over the Mavericks.

Playing once again without Chris Paul, Harden led the team in scoring and minutes, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc with six threes. His performance Saturday reminded fans of the player who finished as the runner-up for MVP last year, as Harden still has the ability to take over a game when need be.