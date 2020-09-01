Harden scored 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added eight rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes of Monday's 104-100 loss to the Thunder.

Harden has scored at least 31 points in all but one game of the series so far. The 31-year-old could hardly be blamed for the loss this time around, although he didn't have his best night from beyond the arc and also turned the ball over five times. He'll need to be at his best in Wednesday's decisive Game 7.