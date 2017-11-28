Rockets' James Harden: Leads team to easy victory
Harden finished with 37 points (13-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-103 victory over the Nets.
Harden kept on rolling Monday, connecting on a season-high eight three-pointers in the process. He continues to put up some amazing stat lines, even with the return of Chris Paul. His assist numbers have dropped slightly over the past five games with Paul on the floor, but he still remains a top-three fantasy asset, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
