Rockets' James Harden: Leads team with 26 points in Saturday's loss

Harden had 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 loss to the Thunder.

Harden played 36 minutes Saturday as the Rockets fell to the Thunder. Despite having nothing to play for, Harden continues to log big minutes in most games. He has only rested one game, however, with only two regular-season games remaining, there is a chance he misses one of those.