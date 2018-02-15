Rockets' James Harden: Leads team with 28 points

Harden finished with 28 points (7-19 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 victory over the Kings.

Harden continues to defy logic, putting forward another stellar performance. We are quickly running out of superlatives to describe Harden on a game-by-game basis as he rarely fails to deliver. His ability to get to the free-throw line is second to none and he heads into the All-Star break as the unquestioned king of fantasy.