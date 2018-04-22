Rockets' James Harden: Leads team with 29 points in loss

Harden had 29 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Harden played well on Saturday but received little support from the rest of the starters, outside of Chris Paul. Harden continues to make his way to the free-throw line with regularity but the Wolves turned up their offense in this one and eventually proved too much for Harden and the Rockets. Game Four is in Minnesota and Harden is going to need some of the other guys to step up if they want to steal an away game.