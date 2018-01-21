Rockets' James Harden: Leads team with eight dimes in win

Harden posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 win over the Warriors.

While Harden exceeded expectations in terms of minutes played, the All-Star had an average night by his standards, and he also coughed up the ball six times. Expect Harden to be back at his normal pace against the Heat on Monday.