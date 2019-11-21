Rockets' James Harden: Leads way with 27

Harden amassed 27 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 37 minutes Wednesday against Denver.

Harden turned out yet another spectacular line, though his scoring wasn't up to his usual lofty standard. In fact, Wednesday's performance snapped Harden's eight-game 30 plus point streak. Moreover, he struggled with ball control, turning the rock over a season-high eight times. It's difficult to critique Harden as even off nights for him are still better than most player's career-best outings. On the year, he's averaging 39.2 points, 7.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 threes and 1.6 steals in 36.6 minutes per game.