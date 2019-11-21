Rockets' James Harden: Leads way with 27
Harden amassed 27 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 37 minutes Wednesday against Denver.
Harden turned out yet another spectacular line, though his scoring wasn't up to his usual lofty standard. In fact, Wednesday's performance snapped Harden's eight-game 30 plus point streak. Moreover, he struggled with ball control, turning the rock over a season-high eight times. It's difficult to critique Harden as even off nights for him are still better than most player's career-best outings. On the year, he's averaging 39.2 points, 7.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 threes and 1.6 steals in 36.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 49 points against Minnesota•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Dazzles against Pacers•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 47 points in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 39 points against Pelicans•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Big double-double against Warriors•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.