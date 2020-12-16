Harden finished with 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-98 victory over the Spurs.

Harden was back on the court for the Rockets after what has been an entertaining few weeks, to say the least. Amid a swirl of trade rumors, Harden saw 21 minutes in his return with his lack of game practice very evident. The biggest takeaway here is that he suited up at all given recent rumblings. Barring any major news in the next seven days, Harden seems likely to be available for the opening game of the regular season. His title as the number one player in fantasy is still intact, although there is undoubtedly a case to be made for another player to be at least considered.