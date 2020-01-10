Rockets' James Harden: Limited in Thursday's loss
Harden ended with 17 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 loss to the Thunder.
Harden was kept under 20 points for just the second time this season as the Rockets were thumped by the Thunder. It was an unusual night for Harden who played just 27 minutes. The Rockets were on the second night of a back-to-back and so fatigue may have been an issue. Those with shares in Harden simply need to understand that even the best players struggle from time-to-time. He will get a night off before the Rockets host the Timberwolves in what should be a favorable matchup.
