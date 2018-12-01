Rockets' James Harden: Limited playing time in blow out
Harden had 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 136-105 victory over San Antonio.
Harden played just 27 minutes during Friday's win over the Spurs, still managing a 23 point, 10 assist double-double. Chris Paul returned in this game and that is likely to have an impact on Harden's passing game. The Rockets will face the Bulls on Saturday in what could be another easy win. Look for Harden to dominate in what could once again be reduced minutes.
