Rockets' James Harden: Limited to 30 minutes Saturday

Harden will have his minutes restriction moved up to 30 minutes for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Harden played 26 minutes Thursday against the Timberwolves in what was his first game since suffering the hamstring strain, and it looks like he came out of the contest without any lingering issues. Harden did, however, look rather rusty Thursday, scoring just 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field and dishing out seven assists. Harden remains a fairly risky DFS option given that he is still easing his way back into the swing of things.