Rockets' James Harden: Limited to 30 minutes Saturday
Harden will have his minutes restriction moved up to 30 minutes for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden played 26 minutes Thursday against the Timberwolves in what was his first game since suffering the hamstring strain, and it looks like he came out of the contest without any lingering issues. Harden did, however, look rather rusty Thursday, scoring just 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field and dishing out seven assists. Harden remains a fairly risky DFS option given that he is still easing his way back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Looks rusty in Thursday's return•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Active, starting Thursday vs. Minnesota•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Avoids suspension•
-
Rockets' James Harden: To have 25-minute restriction if cleared•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Plans to return Thursay•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...