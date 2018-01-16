Rockets' James Harden: Listed as questionable for Thursday

Harden (hamstring) is listed as questionable in the Rockets' game notes for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

This is the first time that Harden has appeared on the Rockets' injury report as anything but out since he suffered the hamstring strain at the start of the new year. Harden will have Tuesday and Wednesday practices to test out the hamstring before a final decision is made Thursday, and Houston will likely provide update's on the All-Star's health as necessary. If Harden does not return Thursday, Saturday's rematch with the Warriors would be his next chance to return.