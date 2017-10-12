Rockets' James Harden: Lives off free throws in Wednesday's win
Harden posted 18 points (2-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
The Beard made up for a dreadful night from the field by visiting the charity stripe a preseason-high 15 times. Harden was still highly effective as a ball distributor, falling just one assist short of his fourth straight game with double-digit dimes. The perennial All-Star has had a rough preseason shooting-wise except for his most recent game prior to Wednesday's, when he sunk 13 of 21 attempts from the field. He's managed a 27.5 percent success rate (11-for-40) in the other three exhibitions, a flaw he'll look to correct in the Rockets' final tune-up before the regular season versus the Spurs on Friday.
