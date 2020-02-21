Rockets' James Harden: Logs 10-assist double-double

Harden generated 29 points ((6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.

Although Harden was off the mark from beyond the arc, he was a champ from the charity stripe. Harden knows how to draw a foul, and he nailed 14 of his 15 free-throw chances. While Houston isn't known for its defense, Harden played the thief with three steals and also swatted down two shots.