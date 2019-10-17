Rockets' James Harden: Logs 40 points, nears triple-double

Harden exploded for 40 points (13-27 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-114 loss to the Spurs.

Harden continues to put up incredible counting stats even though it's just the preseason. Those who drafted him within the first few picks of the first round despite the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook should be feeling awfully good about their decision.