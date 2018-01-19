Rockets' James Harden: Looks rusty in Thursday's return
Harden scored 10 points (3-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 win over the Timberwolves.
After missing the prior seven games due to a hamstring strain, Harden had trouble finding his shot and didn't get a full workload, but he still contributed as a facilitator and on the defensive end. Expect him to see more court time and look more like his usual self Saturday when Houston hosts Golden State in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference standings.
