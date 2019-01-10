Rockets' James Harden: Monster line despite loss
Harden finished with 42 points (13-30 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Bucks.
Harden continued on his merry way Wednesday, dropping another 40-point game. His numbers have been astronomical of late, however, that also includes his turnovers. He racked up nine in this game and is averaging 7.1 per game in his last eight performances. As long as you are punting turnovers or in an 8-category league, it is certainly the season for celebration.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Puts up 32 and 14 in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Inefficient night Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Stellar run continues during OT win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Record-setting performance in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Will play Saturday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.