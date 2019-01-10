Rockets' James Harden: Monster line despite loss

Harden finished with 42 points (13-30 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Bucks.

Harden continued on his merry way Wednesday, dropping another 40-point game. His numbers have been astronomical of late, however, that also includes his turnovers. He racked up nine in this game and is averaging 7.1 per game in his last eight performances. As long as you are punting turnovers or in an 8-category league, it is certainly the season for celebration.