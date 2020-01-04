Rockets' James Harden: Monster triple-double

Harden had 44 points (13-24 FG, 6-12 3PT, 12-12 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the 76ers.

Aside from being the league's top scorer and the top player in fantasy across most formats, Harden is also improving on his efficiency of late -- he is shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from deep over his last six games, a span where he is averaging 36.6 points per contest. Harden should remain an absolute fantasy stud ahead of Wednesday's tilt at Atlanta.