Harden was selected to the All-Bubble First Team on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden was excellent in seeding games, and he'll have to keep the momentum going into a first-round series against the Thunder which won't include Russell Westbrook (quad) for the start. In Harden's seven bubble appearances, he averaged 34.1 points on 18.3 shots, 8.9 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.3 minutes.