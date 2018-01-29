Rockets' James Harden: Nearly misses triple-double versus Suns

Harden scored 27 points (8-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-12 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 win over the Suns.

Harden led the team in scoring despite struggling with his shot in all phases. He recorded his first double-digit rebounding game in over two months and fell just two assists shy of his third triple-double of the season. Harden also contributed strong defensive stats as well and has at least one steal and one block in all six games since returning from an injury absence. This unique ability to fill the box score affords him an uncommonly high floor for production -- even on nights when his shot isn't falling.