Rockets' James Harden: Nears 40-point triple-double again
Harden exploded for 40 points (11-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 win over the Hornets.
Harden finished one board shy of a triple-double, this after falling one dime shy of a triple-double in Sunday's win over the Pelicans. He has dropped exactly 40 points in consecutive tilts, and Harden seems to have regained his rhythm following a recent rough patch.
