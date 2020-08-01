Harden went for 49 points (14-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 18-21 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in 43 minutes during Friday's 153-149 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Harden picked it up right where he left it off when the season got suspended back in March, and he came close to a triple-double while shooting at a very efficient rate -- he needed just 20 shots to score 49 points, although he was aided by 18 free throws. Harden should be the focal point of the Rockets offense ahead of Sunday's marquee matchup against the Bucks.