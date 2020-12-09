Harden will need to test negative for COVID-19 for six consecutive days before being cleared to practice with the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Harden arrived in Houston on Tuesday and underwent league-mandated testing, but he'll need to continue testing negative for six days before he can practice with the Rockets. That means he'll miss the team's first two preseason games, though he could play in the third.

More News