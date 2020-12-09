Harden will need to test negative for COVID-19 for six consecutive days before being cleared to practice with the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden arrived in Houston on Tuesday and underwent league-mandated testing, but he'll need to continue testing negative for six days before he can practice with the Rockets. That means he'll miss the team's first two preseason games, though he could play in the third.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Arrives in Houston•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Still hasn't reported to camp•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not yet with team•
-
Rockets' James Harden: First camp workout coming Sunday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Not at workouts•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Passes on extension, hopes for trade•