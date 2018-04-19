Rockets' James Harden: Nightmarish shooting night in Game 2
Harden totaled 12 points (2-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 31 minutes during Houston's 102-82 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
A near-perfect night from the charity stripe saved Harden's overall line, as he was absolutely dreadful from the field. He also turned in solid work on the defensive end and as a facilitator, helping Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza to strong offensive nights. Despite the ragged effort Wednesday, Harden's 44-point tally in Game 1 is a tangible reminder of the immense upside he offers any time he steps on the floor. He'll look to be much sharper offensively when the Rockets attempt to take a 3-0 series lead on the Timberwolves' home floor Saturday night.
