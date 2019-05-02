Rockets' James Harden: No damage to corneas

Harden (eye) is not expected to have vision issues for Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.

Harden sustained hits to both eyes, as well as a cut under his left eyelid, during a physical Game 2 loss, and while his vision was impaired for much of the night, postgame tests revealed no significant, lasting damage. Harden, who said he could "barely see" for much of Game 2, will have three full days off before Game 3, which is essentially a must-win for the Rockets, who trail in the series 0-2.

