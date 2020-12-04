Harden has not been at Houston's individual workouts yet, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
New head coach Steven Silas said Friday that he's "confident that [Harden] will be here when we get started." Houston's first team practice is Sunday, so we'll see if he shows up. It's no secret Harden is unhappy with the state of the franchise and has asked out, but the organization seems content with things becoming uncomfortable.
