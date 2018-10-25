Rockets' James Harden: Not expected to miss extended time

Harden said the hamstring injury that caused him to depart Wednesday's game is not serious, The Athletic reports. "It's nothing serious," Harden said. "It's nothing close to last year, just being cautious."

Harden said he just "felt tightness" in the hamstring late in Wednesday's loss to Utah, and he'll be reevaluated Thursday before the team assigns him a return timetable. The general belief is that Harden could be held out of Friday's game against the Clippers, but he's unlikely to miss time beyond that contest. Houston is off Saturday, Sunday and Monday before playing host to the Blazers on Tuesday.