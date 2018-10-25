Rockets' James Harden: Not expected to play Friday
Head coach Mike D'Antoni said Thursday that Harden (hamstring) will not practice and is considered "very doubtful" for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Harden's hamstring tightness that caused him to leave Wednesday's loss to the Jazz early is not considered serious, and the Rockets appear to just be exercising caution with their All-Star guard. With his absence from Friday's contest likely, Harden will have until Tuesday to rest and recover before he is scheduled to take the floor again. Fortunately for Houston, Harden's absence does coincide with Chris Paul's return from his two-game suspension, so Paul will start alongside Eric Gordon and either Michael Carter-Williams or Carmelo Anthony on Friday.
